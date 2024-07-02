TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

