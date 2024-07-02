Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Rises By 21.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $78.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.