Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Rises By 21.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $78.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

