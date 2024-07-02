Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of JFrog stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,325 shares of company stock worth $9,029,830. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.