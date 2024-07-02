LVW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

KMI opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

