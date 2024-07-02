L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $228.13. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.