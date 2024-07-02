Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

