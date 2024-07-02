LVW Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $436.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

