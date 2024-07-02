LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 38.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.33.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $446.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

