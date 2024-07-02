Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.