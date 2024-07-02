LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.