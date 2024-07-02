LVW Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of J stock opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.