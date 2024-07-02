LVW Advisors LLC Buys 7,086 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Down 1.5 %

RELX stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.