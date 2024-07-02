LVW Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Watsco by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Shares of WSO opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $493.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

