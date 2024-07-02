LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2 %

ODFL stock opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

