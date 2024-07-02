DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 96.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,018,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DD opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

