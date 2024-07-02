LVW Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,893 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $673.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

