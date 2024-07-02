Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.