LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $282.10 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day moving average of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

