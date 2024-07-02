Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 293 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $20,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 100,764 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

WLFC stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $453.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

