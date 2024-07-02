Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $214.23 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $218.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.