Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Visa by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $263.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

