Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 21,160,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,142.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 960,288 shares of company stock worth $16,891,553. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

