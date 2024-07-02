Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.