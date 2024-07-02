freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. freenet has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $693.69 million during the quarter.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

