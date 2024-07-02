180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.46% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.