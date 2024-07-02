Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.74 ($0.43). 147,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 278,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital raised Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Devolver Digital Trading Up 12.7 %

Devolver Digital Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

