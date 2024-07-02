Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

