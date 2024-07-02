Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

