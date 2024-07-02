Erin Mannix Sells 444 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 444 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $21,582.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $24,700.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $21,202.48.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

