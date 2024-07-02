Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.