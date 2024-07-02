MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 389,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CXH opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

