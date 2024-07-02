Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,779 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

