Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.