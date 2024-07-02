Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) vs. Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Head-To-Head Review

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 8.44% 12.70% 8.02% Nuvei -0.39% 6.50% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $130.35 billion 1.41 $11.08 billion $4.29 16.83 Nuvei $1.19 billion 3.82 -$7.84 million ($0.04) -811.50

Dividends

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alibaba Group pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nuvei pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alibaba Group pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuvei pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 Nuvei 0 9 9 0 2.50

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus target price of $108.79, indicating a potential upside of 50.72%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $32.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Nuvei.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Nuvei on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.