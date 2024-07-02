Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Christine Ring Sells 5,760 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

