Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 866 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

