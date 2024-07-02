Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $901,000 Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.