Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Opera were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

Opera stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRA

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.