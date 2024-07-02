Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,525 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $857.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

