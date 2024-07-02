Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $979,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

