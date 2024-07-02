Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 168,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

