Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,628 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,300,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 223,276 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

