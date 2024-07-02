Robert Holmes Swan Acquires 2,941 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

