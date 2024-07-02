Brookstone Capital Management Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

