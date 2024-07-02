VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 221.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,253,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 334,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1882 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.