Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,471,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 327,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Archrock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after acquiring an additional 145,397 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 0.0 %

AROC opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AROC

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.