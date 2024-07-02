Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,809 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 874.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 395,150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $6,991,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

