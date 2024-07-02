Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stake Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,834,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,830. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

