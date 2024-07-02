Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 236.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,234 shares of company stock worth $1,542,636. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.