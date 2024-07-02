Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NICE by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

